The mystery of Knowlton Circles with Mary-Ann Ochota, Part one

Join archaeologist, anthropologist and broadcaster Mary-Ann Ochota on the Dorset downs as she ventures across an ancient landscape of mysterious pathways, burial mounds and unexplained earthworks.

She’s on a quest to explore the secrets of enigmatic Knowlton Circles – a little-known neolithic henge. Mary-Ann is the author of Secret Britain: Unearthing Our Mysterious Past. Afterwards, join the Plodcast team to talk about the adventure and a very special listeners’ Sound of the Week.