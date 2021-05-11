Explore the Dorset coast in search of adders and spring migrants

Join naturalist, writer and angler Kevin Parr as he explores the little-known coastal scrublands near Chesil Beach in Dorset to encounter Britain’s only venomous snake, the rare and beautiful adder. Along the way, he meets many other wildlife inhabitants of this lost world. Later, Kevin joins the podcast team to talk about the adventure and share more of his stories.

