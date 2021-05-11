Accessibility Links

  Explore the Dorset coast in search of adders and spring migrants

Explore the Dorset coast in search of adders and spring migrants

In the 100th episode of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast, explore the Dorset coast in search of adders with naturalist Kevin Parr (episode 4, season 9 of the podcast).

Adder - Vipera berus

Published:

Join naturalist, writer and angler Kevin Parr as he explores the little-known coastal scrublands near Chesil Beach in Dorset to encounter Britain’s only venomous snake, the rare and beautiful adder. Along the way, he meets many other wildlife inhabitants of this lost world. Later, Kevin joins the podcast team to talk about the adventure and share more of his stories.

Authors

fergus3

Fergus Collins

Editor, BBC Countryfile Magazine

