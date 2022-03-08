The joy of riding an electric bicycle in the Forest of Dean

Why eBikes can make a huge difference to how you explore the countryside. Plodcast host Fergus enjoys a day’s cycling in the Forest of Dean in the depths of winter with Tom Marvin from BikeRadar to talk about the joys of mountain biking and the magic of riding the woodland paths on an electric bicycle.

Plus, later, the Plodcast team meet to discuss the day out, enjoy listeners’ emails and the Sound of the Week.

Image from Getty.

