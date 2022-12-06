Head to Dorset in the ever-amiable company of Plodcast regular Kevin Parr. Angler and nature writer Kev takes us up onto Eggardon Hill to explore its wildlife and its mysterious hillfort. On the way, he meets a local farmer with some stark insights into life in the modern countryside, especially the huge problem of dogs off leads worrying livestock. A thought-provoking listen.

Look out for Kevin's new book, The Quiet Moon, a powerfully honest and deeply reassuring exploration of an individual’s place in the world, and the incalculable wealth found when we take the time to notice the natural world and its rhythms. Available from January 2023.

