Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Podcast
  3. Celebrating 20 years of the RSPB’s Hope Farm in Cambridgeshire

Celebrating 20 years of the RSPB’s Hope Farm in Cambridgeshire

Wander the open acres of the RSPB's Hope Farm in Cambridgeshire with manager Georgie Bray and discover how to farm with wildlife, in episode 9, season 7 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast

Countryfile podcast on Hope Farm in Cambridgeshire – RSPB farm manager Georgie Bray

Walk around the RSPB’s flagship farm in Cambridgeshire to discover how wildlife and farming can work together – with manager Georgie Bray. Episode 9 of season 7 of the Countryfile Magazine podcast.

20 years ago, the RSPB bought Hope Farm in Cambridgeshire to explore how best to farm sustainably and profitably while also creating a home for nature. Meet lapwings, linnets and wildflowers as we wander the farm in the company of manager Georgie Bray to discover that it is possible to create wildlife habitat and make a living from the land.

Advertisement

Authors

fergus3

Fergus Collins

Editor, BBC Countryfile Magazine

Tags

Sidebar
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile

Try 3 issues of BBC Countryfile Magazine for just £5!

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may also like

DSC00778
Wildlife

Nick Baker on the big rural issues that make him cross

Monmouthshire, blorenge mountain
Podcast

A gentle springtime stroll along a Monmouthshire stream

Toads in BBC Countryfile magazine podcast series 6
Podcast

Meet tremendous toads in an adventure on the River Usk in Monmouthshire

Unknown
Podcast

Discussing rewilding with rural commentator Rob Yorke in the Black Mountains – a new podcast