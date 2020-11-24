Celebrating 20 years of the RSPB’s Hope Farm in Cambridgeshire

Walk around the RSPB’s flagship farm in Cambridgeshire to discover how wildlife and farming can work together – with manager Georgie Bray. Episode 9 of season 7 of the Countryfile Magazine podcast.

20 years ago, the RSPB bought Hope Farm in Cambridgeshire to explore how best to farm sustainably and profitably while also creating a home for nature. Meet lapwings, linnets and wildflowers as we wander the farm in the company of manager Georgie Bray to discover that it is possible to create wildlife habitat and make a living from the land.