  3. Find rabbits, ravens and the stunning song of wood warblers in the Brecon Beacons

Find rabbits, ravens and the stunning song of wood warblers in the Brecon Beacons

Enjoy a ramble through May time woods on a quest for the magnificent song of the wood warbler in the first episode of season 6 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast

rabbits in spring on sugar loaf Abergavenny

A relaxing Maytime walk in the Brecon Beacons listening for birdsong, meeting rabbits and attending a parliament of ravens in the first episode of season 6 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast

Take a May-time wander with editor Fergus Collins to a distant unexplored woodland – meet the local rabbit populations along the way, listen to a chorus of linnets and listen to the fabulous exotic melody of the wood warbler deep among the oaks. A sublime, gentle adventure in the countryside.

You can also listen to the podcast here at Podfollow

fergus3

Fergus Collins

Editor, BBC Countryfile Magazine

