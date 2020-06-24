Find rabbits, ravens and the stunning song of wood warblers in the Brecon Beacons

A relaxing Maytime walk in the Brecon Beacons listening for birdsong, meeting rabbits and attending a parliament of ravens in the first episode of season 6 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast

Take a May-time wander with editor Fergus Collins to a distant unexplored woodland – meet the local rabbit populations along the way, listen to a chorus of linnets and listen to the fabulous exotic melody of the wood warbler deep among the oaks. A sublime, gentle adventure in the countryside. For more days out and articles on British wildlife, head to the BBC Countryfile Magazine website

