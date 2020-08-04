Finding a healthy mind, heart and body in nature

Meet Lucy Jones, author of Losing Eden, who has researched how nature helps our minds and bodies – in episode 7 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast

Lucy Jones is the author of Losing Eden, a book the exploring the science behind why we need nature in our lives – and what happens to us when we lose contact with the wild universe. Listen on for some fascinating insight into what the green outdoors can do for us – and hear Lucy’s own journey from addiction and depression with the help of the natural world.