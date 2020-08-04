Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Podcast
  3. Finding a healthy mind, heart and body in nature

Finding a healthy mind, heart and body in nature

Discover the science behind why being outside in nature is good for you with author Lucy Jones in episode 7 of season 6 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine plodcast

Lucy Jones author of Losing Eden

Meet Lucy Jones, author of Losing Eden, who has researched how nature helps our minds and bodies – in episode 7 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast

Lucy Jones is the author of Losing Eden, a book the exploring the science behind why we need nature in our lives – and what happens to us when we lose contact with the wild universe. Listen on for some fascinating insight into what the green outdoors can do for us – and hear Lucy’s own journey from addiction and depression with the help of the natural world.

Advertisement

Authors

fergus3

Fergus Collins

Editor, BBC Countryfile Magazine

Tags

Sidebar
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile

Try 3 issues of BBC Countryfile Magazine for just £5!

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may also like

Forest in dappled light
Podcast

How nature can provide us with the head space to cope with the stresses of modern life

Britain's strangest bird
Birds

An eerie evening with Britain’s strangest bird

Springtime. Smartphone, lilies of the valley, headphones, coffee cup and open notebook on a wooden table. Flat lay, top view background
Experiences

Listen to the best BBC countryside podcasts and radio

Ancient pathway in rural Dorset
Podcast

On the trail of an assassin in the ancient holloways of Dorset