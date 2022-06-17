Podcast Season 13, episode 1: A glorious adventure fishing and foraging in Assynt
In the first of a new season of Plodcasts: A Taste of the Countryside, the team head to the wild lochs and coasts of northern Scotland to catch their own supper from the wild
The Plodcast team head to Assynt in Sutherland in the far north of Scotland to fish for brown trout on remote lochs and forage for edible treats on wild beaches. To a backdrop of cuckoos and black-throated divers, Plodcast host Fergus Collins tries his hand at flyfishing and, with friends, enjoys a feast of wild trout before a few less palatable food samples from the nearby coast.
Back in the studio, the Plodcast team sample a Scottish legendary food – and we hear a wonderful Sound of the Week from Plodcast favourite place: Martin Down in Wiltshire.
Image from Gavin Meredith
Authors
