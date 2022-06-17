The Plodcast team head to Assynt in Sutherland in the far north of Scotland to fish for brown trout on remote lochs and forage for edible treats on wild beaches. To a backdrop of cuckoos and black-throated divers, Plodcast host Fergus Collins tries his hand at flyfishing and, with friends, enjoys a feast of wild trout before a few less palatable food samples from the nearby coast.

Back in the studio, the Plodcast team sample a Scottish legendary food – and we hear a wonderful Sound of the Week from Plodcast favourite place: Martin Down in Wiltshire.

Image from Gavin Meredith