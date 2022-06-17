Podcast Season 13, episode 1: A glorious adventure fishing and foraging in Assynt

In the first of a new season of Plodcasts: A Taste of the Countryside, the team head to the wild lochs and coasts of northern Scotland to catch their own supper from the wild

countryfile podcast in Assynt
By
Published: June 17th, 2022 at 2:18 pm

The Plodcast team head to Assynt in Sutherland in the far north of Scotland to fish for brown trout on remote lochs and forage for edible treats on wild beaches. To a backdrop of cuckoos and black-throated divers, Plodcast host Fergus Collins tries his hand at flyfishing and, with friends, enjoys a feast of wild trout before a few less palatable food samples from the nearby coast.

Advertisement

Back in the studio, the Plodcast team sample a Scottish legendary food – and we hear a wonderful Sound of the Week from Plodcast favourite place: Martin Down in Wiltshire.

Advertisement

Image from Gavin Meredith

Authors

Fergus CollinsEditor, BBC Countryfile Magazine
Advertisement
Advertisement

Subscribe to BBC Countryfile

Get a Spring in your Step with a subscription to BBC Countryfile Magazine. Plus, get a Regatta Outdoor Bundle worth £62.50! The perfect set for exploring the countryside this summer.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY
Advertisement

Sponsored content