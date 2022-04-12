Podcast: creating natural flood defences on Dartmoor

How natural flood defences can prevent flooding and increase biodiversity. Annabel Ross takes a walk with the Chair of the Environment Agency Emma Howard Boyd and Tom Dauben who is the Environment Agency’s lead for the natural flood management scheme.

The Dartmoor Headwaters Natural Flood Management project aims to reduce flood risk to communities on and around Dartmoor using natural solutions. It is a partnership between the Environment Agency and Dartmoor National Park Authority, working in collaboration with many community, landowner groups and other partners.

Annabel also explores the subject of river pollution in England and the Environment Agencies role in tackling it.

Listen to the episode here: https://shows.acast.com/bbccountryfilemagazine/

