Podcast: Enjoy the wild magic of the Folk by the Oak music festival
Enjoy part two of our day at a wonderful music festival in Hertfordshire with performances from Spell Songs and The Proclaimers in episode 5, season 14 of the Plodcast
We return for a second episode at the Folk by the Oak Festival in Hertfordshire. Annabel Ross talks to Karine Polwart from Spell Songs and we hear their song Jay. We also meet nature guide and folklorist Sherloak as he leads a tour in Hatfield Forest and finish with an interview with the great Proclaimers – and listen to two of their most famous songs.
We'd like to say a huge thank you to the organisers and the musicians for their time and beautiful music. Cover photo by Tammy Marlar
Contact the Plodcast team and send your sound recordings of the countryside to: editor@countryfile.com. If read out on the show, you could win a Plodcast Postbag prize of a wildlife- or countryside-themed book chosen by the team.
Visit the Countryfile Magazine website: countryfile.com
PPA Podcast of the Year!
Authors
Sponsored Deals
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile
SPECIAL BIRTHDAY OFFER!
Get 6 issues for £15 (saving 50%) + receive a Stanley Trigger Action Travel Mug, worth £30!
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.