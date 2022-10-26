We return for a second episode at the Folk by the Oak Festival in Hertfordshire. Annabel Ross talks to Karine Polwart from Spell Songs and we hear their song Jay. We also meet nature guide and folklorist Sherloak as he leads a tour in Hatfield Forest and finish with an interview with the great Proclaimers – and listen to two of their most famous songs.

We'd like to say a huge thank you to the organisers and the musicians for their time and beautiful music. Cover photo by Tammy Marlar

The Proclaimers, who this week are guests on the Countryfile Plodcast, with two of their greatest songs Sunshine on Leith and I'm Gonna Be (500 miles). @Getty

