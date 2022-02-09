Getting lost among hillforts and ravens in the lowlands of Monmouthshire

Setting out to give voice to forgotten lowland landscapes of Monmouthshire overlooked by visitors, plodcast host Fergus instead gets lost as the little-used footpaths have disappeared or been blocked. With ravens and skylarks for company, he finds that the countryside can sometimes be a frustrating place to explore on foot.

Back in the studio, we meet Jack Cornish, Head of Paths for the Ramblers, to discuss what can be done when footpaths go missing and talk about walkers’ rights and responsibilities when they want to go exploring Britain’s footpath network.

Plus we hear our magical sound of the week and enjoy listeners’ emails from the Plodcast Postbag.

