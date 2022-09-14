Podcast: How a gin-maker has created a wildlife haven

Explore the gardens and farm of Warners Gin in Northamptonshire where wildlife – and the flavours of nature – are encouraged, in episode 14, season 13 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine Plodcast

Published: September 14th, 2022 at 3:32 pm

We return to gin makers Warners in the Northamptonshire countryside to roam the gardens and grounds with conservation and sustainability officer Johnny Easter. Planting a huge variety of herbs, aromatics and fruits has the knock-on effect of attracting extraordinary numbers of insects and other life – so enjoy this magical safari and learn about how gins are flavoured using natural ingredients.

Later, join the Plodcast team in the studio where they test a special bottle of Plodcast host Fergus's home-made wine – is it better than cheap shop-bought red? Listen on for a very entertaining discussion.

Contact the Plodcast team and send your sound recordings of the countryside to: editor@countryfile.com

Visit the Countryfile Magazine website: countryfile.com

Fergus CollinsEditor, BBC Countryfile Magazine
