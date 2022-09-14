We return to gin makers Warners in the Northamptonshire countryside to roam the gardens and grounds with conservation and sustainability officer Johnny Easter. Planting a huge variety of herbs, aromatics and fruits has the knock-on effect of attracting extraordinary numbers of insects and other life – so enjoy this magical safari and learn about how gins are flavoured using natural ingredients.

Later, join the Plodcast team in the studio where they test a special bottle of Plodcast host Fergus's home-made wine – is it better than cheap shop-bought red? Listen on for a very entertaining discussion.

