Podcast: How a gin-maker has created a wildlife haven
Explore the gardens and farm of Warners Gin in Northamptonshire where wildlife – and the flavours of nature – are encouraged, in episode 14, season 13 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine Plodcast
We return to gin makers Warners in the Northamptonshire countryside to roam the gardens and grounds with conservation and sustainability officer Johnny Easter. Planting a huge variety of herbs, aromatics and fruits has the knock-on effect of attracting extraordinary numbers of insects and other life – so enjoy this magical safari and learn about how gins are flavoured using natural ingredients.
Later, join the Plodcast team in the studio where they test a special bottle of Plodcast host Fergus's home-made wine – is it better than cheap shop-bought red? Listen on for a very entertaining discussion.
Contact the Plodcast team and send your sound recordings of the countryside to: editor@countryfile.com
Visit the Countryfile Magazine website: countryfile.com
PPA Podcast of the Year!
Authors
Sponsored Deals
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile
Save 40% when you subscribe to BBC Countryfile Magazine + claim your £10 Amazon voucher!
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.