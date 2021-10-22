Uncovering the secrets of a graveyard in Gloucestershire

Explore a country churchyard and learn how to read the signs and symbols on the gravestones – and uncover the stories they hold.

Sitting on a small hill above the River Severn, St Arilda’s church in Oldbury on Severn dates from Saxon times and has a magical churchyard full of old gravestones. We meet with Sarah Williams of Who Do You Think You Are magazine to decipher some of the stories in the stones in this Gloucestershire village, learn how to trace our own rural ancestors and hear the tragic story of St Arilda herself.

