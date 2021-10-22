Uncovering the secrets of a graveyard in Gloucestershire
Discover the forgotten stories, local history and family secrets hidden in a graveyard. Join Who Do You Think You Are's Sarah Williams on an autumn ramble in episode 11, season 10 of the Countryfile Magazine Podcast
Published:
Explore a country churchyard and learn how to read the signs and symbols on the gravestones – and uncover the stories they hold.
Sitting on a small hill above the River Severn, St Arilda’s church in Oldbury on Severn dates from Saxon times and has a magical churchyard full of old gravestones. We meet with Sarah Williams of Who Do You Think You Are magazine to decipher some of the stories in the stones in this Gloucestershire village, learn how to trace our own rural ancestors and hear the tragic story of St Arilda herself.
Please do leave feedback and likes – and send messages to editor@countryfile.com
You can also find this episode on Apple Podcasts, Google, Spotify and all good podcast providers. Or you can simply click here for Podfollow