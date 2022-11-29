Podcast: Take a woodland wander with 'naked campaigner' Hannah Bourne-Taylor
Meet Hannah Bourne-Taylor in the woodlands of South Wales to talk about her brave campaign to help our swifts in episode 10, season 14 of the Countryfile Magazine Plodcast
Meet nature writer and campaigner Hannah Bourne-Taylor who hit the news in recent weeks after walking from Hyde Park Corner to the Houses of Parliament to call for urgent action to help our declining swifts. So what you might ask? Well, Hannah walked the two miles naked, covered only in paintings of feathers…
We met up in a forgotten woodland in South Wales to about her extraordinary “Feather Speech” – and to go looking for wildlife.
Find out more at Hannah's website.
Contact the Plodcast team and send your sound recordings of the countryside to: editor@countryfile.com. If read out on the show, you could WIN a Plodcast Postbag prize of a wildlife- or countryside-themed book chosen by the team.
Visit the Countryfile Magazine website: countryfile.com
