  3. A ramble along Derbyshire’s River Goyt to talk wildlife, angling and local history

Enjoy a calming and charming walk along the River Goyt in Derbyshire to meet anglers and walkers and discuss local history in episode 7, season 8 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast

River Goyt in BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast

Published:

Angler and writer Andrew Griffiths takes us for a charming summer’s ramble around his local waterways on the Cheshire-Derbyshire border. He chats to passers-by, goes pond-dipping with children and meets a man hoping to catch the first salmon on the River Govt. Plus, don’t miss the latest Listeners’ Sound of the Week.

Find the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts by following this Podfollow link

Fergus Collins

Editor, BBC Countryfile Magazine

