  3. Discovering history and mystery in Kingly Vale in the South Downs

Explore the yew forests, wildflower meadows and hidden history of Kingly Vale, West Sussex. Poet hugh Dunkerley hosts episode 6 of season 10 of the Countryfile Magazine podcast

Kingly Vale West Sussex in the Countryfile podcast

Published:

Poet Hugh Dunkerley explores mysterious Kingly Vale in the South Downs of West Sussex in search of a bunker created to house resistance fighters in the event of the Nazis ever invading Britain. Along the way he enters the dark and eerie yew woods and reveals tales of Viking massacres and other chilling local legends.

With poems from Hugh and Vicki Feaver plus wildlife expertise from Natural England’s Steve Walker, this is a joyful summer’s adventure in the countryside.

You can also find this episode on Podfollow, Apple Podcasts, Google, Spotify and all good podcast providers

For more on the poetry featured in this podcast, visit:

Hugh Dunkerley’s poetry collection Kin

Vicki Feaver’s poetry collection: The Book of Blood 

Fergus Collins

Editor, BBC Countryfile Magazine

