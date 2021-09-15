Discovering history and mystery in Kingly Vale in the South Downs

Poet Hugh Dunkerley explores mysterious Kingly Vale in the South Downs of West Sussex in search of a bunker created to house resistance fighters in the event of the Nazis ever invading Britain. Along the way he enters the dark and eerie yew woods and reveals tales of Viking massacres and other chilling local legends.

With poems from Hugh and Vicki Feaver plus wildlife expertise from Natural England’s Steve Walker, this is a joyful summer’s adventure in the countryside.

