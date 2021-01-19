Join a podcast quest to find an ancient holy well lost in the Welsh hills

Welcome to episode 2 of season 8 of the Plodcast, the nature and countryside podcast from Countryfile Magazine. This season is all about water: rivers, lakes, the sea and, in this episode, holy wells.

Holy wells are a magical feature of the Welsh landscape – places where people have found dependable clean water and made offerings since ancient times. But over time, many have been forgotten or overlooked in the modern landscape.

So in this episode, we head into the hills north of Pontypool to try to track down a well that has been used since Roman times – and trace its fascinating story through history. Plus, listen on for listeners’ letters and emails in the Plodcast postbag.

