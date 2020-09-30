Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Podcast
  3. Honey buzzards in Wales – episode one of a new season of Plodcasts!

Honey buzzards in Wales – episode one of a new season of Plodcasts!

Meet the honey buzzards in Britain on a thrilling bird-ringing expedition in a secret forest in South Wales – episode 1 of a new season of BBC Countryfile Magazine Plodcasts

Honey buzzard bill is specially adapted for tearing open wasp nests and picking up grubs

Welcome to episode 1 of season 7 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine plodcast – and meet the honey buzzards in a secret forest in South Wales.

Honey buzzards are scarce summer migrants to the UK – a bird of prey that feeds mainly on wasps. Here Fergus Collins joins an expedition led by ornithologist Steve Roberts to locate a honey buzzard nest and ring the chicks in order to monitor their progress as they attempt to colonise the region.

Advertisement
Honey buzzard chicks in South Wales
Honey buzzard chicks being fitted with rings so they can be identified as adults. Bird ringing is an important tool in helping follow bird movements and thus provide protection. Image by Fergus Collins

Authors

fergus3

Fergus Collins

Editor, BBC Countryfile Magazine

Tags

Sidebar
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile

Try 3 issues of BBC Countryfile Magazine for just £5!

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may also like

A nightingale singing in spring
Birds

Nightingales at dawn in Dorset – magical, beautiful and moving

rabbits in spring on sugar loaf Abergavenny
Podcast

Find rabbits, ravens and the stunning song of wood warblers in the Brecon Beacons

Water and island
Podcast

Spend an atmospheric night on a remote Shetland isle listening to seabirds

Close up of a Red kite (Milvus milvus) in flight in countryside
How to identify

British birds of prey guide: how to identify raptors and where to see