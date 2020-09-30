Honey buzzards in Wales – episode one of a new season of Plodcasts!
Honey buzzards are scarce summer migrants to the UK – a bird of prey that feeds mainly on wasps. Here Fergus Collins joins an expedition led by ornithologist Steve Roberts to locate a honey buzzard nest and ring the chicks in order to monitor their progress as they attempt to colonise the region.