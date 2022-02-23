How walking in nature can inspire stunning art

Enjoy a wild winter’s walk around the town of Mossley in Greater Manchester where the surrounding moors, woods and crumbling industrial heritage inspire two local artists. Meet Liz Ackerley and her friend Hugh Winterbottom to hear how the ever-changing seasons and atmospheres influence their very different styles of work.

You can see their work in an exhibition called: Landscape Inside Out, Gallery Oldham, Oldham, Greater Manchester from 5 March to 4 June.

Later, the Plodcast team talk about artistic inspiration, video games based on the British countryside and listen to a chilling Sound of the Week.

You can find this episode on all good podcast providers including Podfollow.

You can find out more about Liz and Hugh’s art in the following You Tube videos.

Hugh Winterbottom:

Plein air painting from the studio to the woods https://youtu.be/LmUpgy8oAmU

April rambling in the countryside with my sketchbook https://youtu.be/KrPGdWsgyz4

Liz Ackerley:

My ‘Marking Seasons’ mark making landscape project (January) https://youtu.be/9u1umLyo5-Q

The playlist that contains all 12 of these videos is here: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnyTfaOwD3KuYRf_psZR-E7COJl_A2MU9