How walking in nature can inspire stunning art
Enjoy a walk in the wild edge of the Pennines with two local artists – Liz Ackerley and Hugh Winterbottom – who draw inspiration from the landscapes they walk in – in episode 6, season 11 of the Countryfile Magazine podcast
Enjoy a wild winter’s walk around the town of Mossley in Greater Manchester where the surrounding moors, woods and crumbling industrial heritage inspire two local artists. Meet Liz Ackerley and her friend Hugh Winterbottom to hear how the ever-changing seasons and atmospheres influence their very different styles of work.
You can see their work in an exhibition called: Landscape Inside Out, Gallery Oldham, Oldham, Greater Manchester from 5 March to 4 June.
Later, the Plodcast team talk about artistic inspiration, video games based on the British countryside and listen to a chilling Sound of the Week.
