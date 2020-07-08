How wild farming is helping cuckoos and rare butterflies on Dartmoor

In episode 3, season 6 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine Plodcast, we head to Dartmoor to wander through landscapes where farmers have worked to bring wildlife back to their fields and hills.

Listen on for cuckoos, encounters with rare butterflies and some truly uplifting conversation with Tim Martin of Farm Wilder.

A former producer at the BBC’s natural history unit, Tim set up Farm Wilder to help farmers work more sustainably with the land and, as you’ll hear, his work is really paying off. Our own Annabel Ross met him for a walk in the dramatic Devon wilds. For more information, visit Farm Wilder

