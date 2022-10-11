Catch up with writer, presenter, farmer, forager and campaigner Hugh Fearnley Whittingstall, 20 years after his first adventures into smallholding which inspired millions to grow their own, keep chickens and live the good life.

Advertisement

Plodcast regular Annabel Ross heads to River Cottage HQ on the Dorset/Devon border to walk around the farm and learn how Hugh's new book River Cottage Good Comfort offers healthier – and tastier – takes on classic country dishes. There are plenty of adventures along the way – including meetings with strange squashes, hungry pigs and a Hugh-special picnic.

Contact the Plodcast team and send your sound recordings of the countryside to: editor@countryfile.com. If read out on the show, you could win a Plodcast Postbag prize of a wildlife- or countryside-themed book chosen by the team.

Visit the Countryfile Magazine website: countryfile.com

Advertisement

PPA Podcast of the Year!