Could hydroponics be the future of farming? Ex-chef Antonio Paladino welcomes Annabel Ross onto Bioaqua Farm, his smallholding in the Somerset Levels, where he farms trout and vegetables within a mutually supportive system that has very few costs, produces no pollution and creates delicious nutritious food. Is this a blueprint for more sustainable farming or an unattainable dream? Listen on for a fascinating adventure into food.

Advertisement

Plus, the Annabel joins the Plodcast team to reveals some secrets from the day at Bioaqua Farm and the team discuss the big issue of: what's the best food to pack for a country walk.

You can listen to this episode via Podfollow

Or find it on any major podcast provider

Advertisement

https://bbccountryfile.podlink.to/plodcast