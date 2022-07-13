Podcast: the inspiring Italian chef seeking to revolutionise British farming

Discover the power of hydroponic farming with Antonio Paladino in the Somerset Levels in episode 5, season 13, of the Countryfile Magazine Plodcast

Published: July 13th, 2022 at 9:38 am

Could hydroponics be the future of farming? Ex-chef Antonio Paladino welcomes Annabel Ross onto Bioaqua Farm, his smallholding in the Somerset Levels, where he farms trout and vegetables within a mutually supportive system that has very few costs, produces no pollution and creates delicious nutritious food. Is this a blueprint for more sustainable farming or an unattainable dream? Listen on for a fascinating adventure into food.

Plus, the Annabel joins the Plodcast team to reveals some secrets from the day at Bioaqua Farm and the team discuss the big issue of: what's the best food to pack for a country walk.

