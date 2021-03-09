Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Podcast
  3. In search of Britain’s most mysterious fish species

In search of Britain’s most mysterious fish species

Head to the River Severn to hear good news about the European eel – and discover its mysterious lifecycle – in episode 9, season 8 of the BBC Countryfile podcast.

European eel art – Countryfile podcast

Published:

Annabel Ross wades through floodwater in the Severn Valley near Tewksbury to meet Andrew Kerr of the Sustainable Eel Group and talk about the astonishing serpent-like eel and its still unexplained life story. We meet a traditional Severn Elver fisherman, hear a glorious eel poem by Hugh Dunkerley (courtesy of Hugh and Guilemot Press) and cap it all off with folk singer Kitty Macfarlane’s delightful song Glass Eel (with thanks to Kitty’s record label Navigator).

Advertisement

Listen on for a perfect podcast.

You can also find this episode at Podfollow.

Advertisement

Image by students of Plymouth University as part of the the Eel Suitcase project, which raises awareness of the plight of the European eel.

Authors

fergus3

Fergus Collins

Editor, BBC Countryfile Magazine

Tags

Sidebar
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile

Try 3 issues of BBC Countryfile Magazine for just £5!

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may also like

sdr
Podcast

Podcast: Explore a mysterious ancient Wansdyke in Wiltshire – plus listen to stunning spring birdsong

Countryfile podcast at a Dorset lake with Kevin Parr
Podcast

A cold and beautiful winter’s day by a Dorset lake in search of peace

Severn bore in BBC Countryfile podcast the plodcast
Podcast

A dramatic encounter with the Severn Bore on an atmospheric walk beside Britain’s longest river

Folklore of seas and rivers in the countryfile podcast
Podcast

Discover curious tales of folklore from Britain’s rivers and seas