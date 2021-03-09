In search of Britain’s most mysterious fish species

Annabel Ross wades through floodwater in the Severn Valley near Tewksbury to meet Andrew Kerr of the Sustainable Eel Group and talk about the astonishing serpent-like eel and its still unexplained life story. We meet a traditional Severn Elver fisherman, hear a glorious eel poem by Hugh Dunkerley (courtesy of Hugh and Guilemot Press) and cap it all off with folk singer Kitty Macfarlane’s delightful song Glass Eel (with thanks to Kitty’s record label Navigator).

Image by students of Plymouth University as part of the the Eel Suitcase project, which raises awareness of the plight of the European eel.