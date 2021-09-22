Exploring the sacred isle of Iona off the west coast of Scotland

Relax to the gentle tones of poet Kenneth Steven as he explores the history and magic of Iona: likely birthplace of the ancient Book of Kells, resting place of Scottish kings and queens and sanctuary for the endangered corncrake.

And join the team at the end for the Podcast Postbag and discussions about wild swimming, hedgehogs and sparrowhawks.

