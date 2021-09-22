Accessibility Links

  3. Exploring the sacred isle of Iona off the west coast of Scotland

Discover history and mystery of Iona, birthplace of the Book of Kells and resting place for Scottish monarchs – with poet Kenneth Steven in episode 7, season 10 of the Countryfile Magazine podcast

Published:

Relax to the gentle tones of poet Kenneth Steven as he explores the history and magic of Iona: likely birthplace of the ancient Book of Kells, resting place of Scottish kings and queens and sanctuary for the endangered corncrake.

Find our more about Kenneth’s work at his website https://kennethsteven.co.uk/ And join the team at the end for the Podcast Postbag and discussions about wild swimming, hedgehogs and sparrowhawks. Image by Getty

You can also find this episode on Apple podcasts, Spotify and all good podcast providers. Or follow this link to Podfollow

