Exploring the sacred isle of Iona off the west coast of Scotland
Discover history and mystery of Iona, birthplace of the Book of Kells and resting place for Scottish monarchs – with poet Kenneth Steven in episode 7, season 10 of the Countryfile Magazine podcast
Relax to the gentle tones of poet Kenneth Steven as he explores the history and magic of Iona: likely birthplace of the ancient Book of Kells, resting place of Scottish kings and queens and sanctuary for the endangered corncrake.
Find our more about Kenneth's work at his website https://kennethsteven.co.uk/
