It’s the Christmas special podcast – join the team for a fireside chat
Join the Countryfile Magazine team for mince pies and mulled wine as we look back on how nature and the countryside saved us in 2020
Join the Countryfile Magazine plodcast team as we celebrate how the natural world has helped us – and you – through 2020. Plus, we reveal the podcast highlights of the year and what to look forward to in 2021. So pour yourself a warming drink, find a comfy armchair and enjoy a gentle chat and ramble through rural Britain.