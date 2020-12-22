Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Podcast
  3. It’s the Christmas special podcast – join the team for a fireside chat

It’s the Christmas special podcast – join the team for a fireside chat

Join the Countryfile Magazine team for mince pies and mulled wine as we look back on how nature and the countryside saved us in 2020

Countryfile Christmas special podcast

Join the Countryfile Magazine plodcast team as we celebrate how the natural world has helped us – and you – through 2020. Plus, we reveal the podcast highlights of the year and what to look forward to in 2021. So pour yourself a warming drink, find a comfy armchair and enjoy a gentle chat and ramble through rural Britain.

Advertisement

Authors

fergus3

Fergus Collins

Editor, BBC Countryfile Magazine

Tags

Sidebar
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile

Try 3 issues of BBC Countryfile Magazine for just £5!

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may also like

Unknown
Podcast

Discussing rewilding with rural commentator Rob Yorke in the Black Mountains – a new podcast

Plane tree on a Brecon Beacons path
Podcast

Climb into the Brecon Beacons for a spring wildlife special

Autumn foraging for food and home cures in the BBC Countryfile magazine podcast
Podcast

Autumn foraging for free food and simple cures with a modern herbalist in Bristol

E9KECP
Wildlife

Interview with H is for Hawk author Helen MacDonald in the latest BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast