Podcast: In conversation with actress Jenny Agutter
Star of The Railway Children and Call the MIdwife Jenny Agutter joins episode 6, season 14, of the Countryfile Plodcast
Jenny Agutter has been a household name since her starring role in the 1970 film The Railway Children. This year, she reprises her role in The Railway Children Return, set 30 years later in 1940. Hear all about her connections to the countryside and her very surprising choice of favourite wildlife species. Image from Getty.
Contact the Plodcast team and send your sound recordings of the countryside to: editor@countryfile.com. If read out on the show, you could win a Plodcast Postbag prize of a wildlife- or countryside-themed book chosen by the team.
The Countryfile Magazine Plodcast is the PPA Podcast of the Year!
Authors
Sponsored Deals
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile
SPECIAL BIRTHDAY OFFER!
Get 6 issues for £15 (saving 50%) + receive a Stanley Trigger Action Travel Mug, worth £30!
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.