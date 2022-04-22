Podcast: A morning among newborn lambs in the Shropshire Hills
Meet Alix Chiddley-Uttley on her family farm in the Shropshire Hills to experience the highs and lows of lambing time in episode xx of
Alix Chiddley-Uttley helps run her family's 100-acre farm in the stunning Shropshire Hills. In this episode, she invites Plodcast host Fergus to meet her ewes and newborn lambs as well as a host of other colourful animal characters during the morning rounds of feeding and checking. She reveals how it's still possible to make a good living from a small family-run farming business and tells some wonderful stories about local legends.
Plus, everything you need to know about sheep.
