Podcast: A morning among newborn lambs in the Shropshire Hills

Meet Alix Chiddley-Uttley on her family farm in the Shropshire Hills to experience the highs and lows of lambing time in episode xx of

Alix Chiddley Uttley Countryflle plodcast
By
Published: April 22nd, 2022 at 1:05 pm

Alix Chiddley-Uttley helps run her family's 100-acre farm in the stunning Shropshire Hills. In this episode, she invites Plodcast host Fergus to meet her ewes and newborn lambs as well as a host of other colourful animal characters during the morning rounds of feeding and checking. She reveals how it's still possible to make a good living from a small family-run farming business and tells some wonderful stories about local legends.

Advertisement

Plus, everything you need to know about sheep.

Listen to the podcast on

Acast

Advertisement

Podfollow 

Authors

Fergus CollinsEditor, BBC Countryfile Magazine
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored content