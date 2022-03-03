The inside story of the community who bought 5,000 acres from the local landowner
The extraordinary story of how the people of Langholm raised money to buy over 5000 acres of land – and their plans for its future in episode 7, season 11, of the Countryfile Magazine podcast
Meet Angela Williams and Jenny Barlow who are helping the people of Langholm in south west Scotland make the most of their purchase of 5,200 acres from the Duke of Buccleugh. Rob Yorke walked some of the moors and woodlands to talk about what plans the community has to provide renewable energy, local jobs, wildlife habitat and an attractive destination for tourists. Recorded in autumn 2021. Image by Rob Yorke.
