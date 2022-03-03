The inside story of the community who bought 5,000 acres from the local landowner

Meet Angela Williams and Jenny Barlow who are helping the people of Langholm in south west Scotland make the most of their purchase of 5,200 acres from the Duke of Buccleugh. Rob Yorke walked some of the moors and woodlands to talk about what plans the community has to provide renewable energy, local jobs, wildlife habitat and an attractive destination for tourists. Recorded in autumn 2021. Image by Rob Yorke.

More on the Lanholm Initiative and the creation of the Tarras Valley Nature Reserve

