Hear the ancient stories of Britain with historian Amy Jeffs on the Avalon Marshes
Wander the wild marshes of the Somerset Levels with historian and storyteller Amy Jeffs who has written a new mythology of the British Isles and its peoples. Find out more in episode 18, season 10 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast
Come for a wander through the Somerset marshes in late autumn with author and historian Amy Jeffs.
Amy has written Storyland, a retelling of the ancient and medieval myths and legends of the British Isles.
Here she retells some of them against the wild and evocative backdrop of the wetlands of Avalon. She’s also illustrated the book with her own linocuts – you find out more about these here.
Photograph by Oliver Edwards
