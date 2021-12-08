Hear the ancient stories of Britain with historian Amy Jeffs on the Avalon Marshes

Come for a wander through the Somerset marshes in late autumn with author and historian Amy Jeffs.

Amy has written Storyland, a retelling of the ancient and medieval myths and legends of the British Isles.

Here she retells some of them against the wild and evocative backdrop of the wetlands of Avalon. She’s also illustrated the book with her own linocuts – you find out more about these here.

Photograph by Oliver Edwards

You can also listen to this podcast on Podfollow – and all good podcast providers.