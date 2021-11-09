Strange tales of family and folklore from the wilds of Dartmoor with author Tom Cox
Author Tom Cox lives on Dartmoor and infuses his writing with the spirit of the landscape. In episode 14 of the Countryfile Magazine podcast, he reveals some of his favourite tales and legends from the area
Take a wander through the wild tors and misty valleys of Dartmoor in the company of Tom Cox. Tom has gathered dozens of stories of folklore and the supernatural and he shares some of them with our own Annabel Ross in a hugely entertaining walks across the moors. Find out more about Tom’s writing here And please do send your thoughts about the podcast to editor@countryfile.com
