  Exploring the winter wildlife of Steart Marshes in Somerset with naturalist Ben Hoare

Exploring the winter wildlife of Steart Marshes in Somerset with naturalist Ben Hoare

In the first episode of our new Plodcast series: Voices of the Countryside, we meet author and naturalist Ben Hoare to capture the atmosphere created by waders and wildfowl on the WWT's marvellous Steart Marshes reservve

In the first episode of the new season, Voices of the Countryside, plodcast host Fergus heads to the wild marshes of WWT Steart on the Somerset coast with author and naturalist Ben Hoare.

The two old friends recount the joys of walking in nature and have a surprise encounter with one of Britain’s great wildlife spectacles – a swarming flock of small wading birds called dunlin.

With a backdrop of curlew and lapwing song, this is a podcast to transport you into the wild. For more on Ben’s new book, visit here

Fergus Collins

Editor, BBC Countryfile Magazine

