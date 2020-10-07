Go birdwatching with the amazing Birdgirl in Somerset
Mya-Rose Craig – aka the Birdgirl – is a birder and environmental campaigner who works to encourage more young people into nature, especially from minority groups. She talks to Annabel Ross in the new episode of the BBC Countryfile Magazine Podcasts
Mya-Rose Craig – aka Birdgirl – is rapidly become one of Britain’s leading environmental campaigners and an eloquent and persuasive voice for nature and for young people. Having just finished school, she talks about her hopes for our wildlife while taking Countryfile Magazine’s Annabel Ross on a birdwatching tour of her home in the Chew Valley in North Somerset.
