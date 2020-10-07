Go birdwatching with the amazing Birdgirl in Somerset

Meet the brilliant Birdgirl on a birdwatching adventure in North Somerset in episode 2 of season 7 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine Plodcasts

Mya-Rose Craig – aka Birdgirl – is rapidly become one of Britain’s leading environmental campaigners and an eloquent and persuasive voice for nature and for young people. Having just finished school, she talks about her hopes for our wildlife while taking Countryfile Magazine’s Annabel Ross on a birdwatching tour of her home in the Chew Valley in North Somerset.

You can also find the podcast for iTunes and Spotify at Podfollow