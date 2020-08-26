Meet tremendous toads in an adventure on the River Usk in Monmouthshire

In the final episode of series 6 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast, we return to spring on the beautiful River Usk to celebrate the marvellous common toad – our cleverest amphibian.

Follow Fergus Collins as he explores pools along the River Usk in the Brecon Beacons to meet hundreds of these warty wanderers as they gather to spawn. Plus, we explore some of the literary associations of the toad – from Shakespeare to Orwell. Find more about Britain’s amphibians at the Countryfile Magazine website