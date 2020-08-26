Accessibility Links

  3. Meet tremendous toads in an adventure on the River Usk in Monmouthshire

Meet tremendous toads in an adventure on the River Usk in Monmouthshire

Why are toads cleverer than frogs, what's so special about the toad's eye and much more in this podcast adventure – episode 10, season 6 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast

Toads in BBC Countryfile magazine podcast series 6

In the final episode of series 6 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast, we return to spring on the beautiful River Usk to celebrate the marvellous common toad – our cleverest amphibian.

Follow Fergus Collins as he explores pools along the River Usk in the Brecon Beacons to meet hundreds of these warty wanderers as they gather to spawn. Plus, we explore some of the literary associations of the toad – from Shakespeare to Orwell. Find more about Britain’s amphibians at the Countryfile Magazine website

