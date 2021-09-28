On the trail of mystery big cats in the British countryside

There are tales of mysterious black panthers from almost every corner of the land – so we head out with writer and naturalist James Fair to look into one particular story: the Cotswold Cat. Could large felines really be on the loose in the modern British countryside? Don’t forget to leave likes and reviews and you can contact the Countryfile Magazine team on editor@countryfile.com

Advertisement

You can also find this episode on Podfollow – and all good podcast providers including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google.