On the trail of mystery big cats in the British countryside
Head out on the trail of the Cotswold Cat with the Countryfile team investigating whether mystery panthers are on the loose in modern Britain – in episode 8 of season 10 of the Countryfile Magazine podcast
There are tales of mysterious black panthers from almost every corner of the land – so we head out with writer and naturalist James Fair to look into one particular story: the Cotswold Cat. Could large felines really be on the loose in the modern British countryside? Don’t forget to leave likes and reviews and you can contact the Countryfile Magazine team on editor@countryfile.com
