Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Podcast
  3. On the trail of mystery big cats in the British countryside

On the trail of mystery big cats in the British countryside

Head out on the trail of the Cotswold Cat with the Countryfile team investigating whether mystery panthers are on the loose in modern Britain – in episode 8 of season 10 of the Countryfile Magazine podcast

hunting for big cats in the countryfile podcast

Published:

There are tales of mysterious black panthers from almost every corner of the land – so we head out with writer and naturalist James Fair to look into one particular story: the Cotswold Cat. Could large felines really be on the loose in the modern British countryside? Don’t forget to leave likes and reviews and you can contact the Countryfile Magazine team on editor@countryfile.com

Advertisement

You can also find this episode on Podfollow – and all good podcast providers including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google.

Authors

fergus3

Fergus Collins

Editor, BBC Countryfile Magazine

Tags

209986300_23847951595260180_2465141934090957952_n
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile

Try 3 issues of BBC Countryfile Magazine for just £5!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY