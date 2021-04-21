Accessibility Links

  3. New podcast series – episode 1: in search of spring curlews

In the first of our new season of podcasts - Spring Across Britain – we meet writer and curlew campaigner Mary Colwell on the Somerset Levels – and then singer David Gray on how wild places influenced his new album

Curlew in a wet meadow – Countryfile magazine podcast

Published:

In the first of the new season: Spring Across Britain we meet with RSPB expert Damon Bridge and author and curlew champion Mary Colwell. Listen on as they explore spring wildlife in the fabulous RSPB reserve of Swell Wood and West Sedgemoor – in the hope of hearing the enigmatic curlew on the eve of World Curlew Day.

Author and curlew champion Mary Colwell
Later, we meet singer-songwriter and nature champion David Gray.

Singer David Gray
David Gray on how wild places and the songs of wild birds play a role in his compositions. Image by Gavin Batty

David talks about his own curlew experiences and how wild places have influenced his new album Skellig – of which you can hear the title track in this podcast. Annabel Ross is your host.

Apple Podcast, Android and Spotify listeners can also find the episode here. 

Authors

fergus3

Fergus Collins

Editor, BBC Countryfile Magazine

