Exploring the lost town of Old Sarum in Wiltshire with writer Christopher Somerville

Legendary walker and writer Christopher Somerville joins our own Annabel Ross to explore the ruins of Old Sarum near Salisbury in Wiltshire and tells the curious tale of the dark forces at work that led to the medieval town being abandoned. A charming summer adventure in the countryside with a backdrop of skylarks and corn buntings.

Advertisement

Find out more in Christopher’s book Ships of Heaven: the private life of Britain’s cathedrals

Advertisement

You can also find this article on Podfollow, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google and other good podcast providers