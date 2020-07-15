On the trail of an assassin in the ancient holloways of Dorset

Explore the byways and folklore of Dorset in the company of a professional storyteller in episode 4 of season 6, BBC Countryfile Magazine plodcast

We join storyteller Martin Maudsley in the ancient lanes of Dorset tracing in the footsteps and the hideout of the Rogue Male – the title character of the renowned 1930s spy thriller written by Geoffrey Household. So follow Martin as he wanders into these strange and enticing holloways, delves into local folklore and reveals some the literary magic woven into our landscapes. Plus along the way, Martin tells some of his own fabulous little tales. More on Martin’s storytelling