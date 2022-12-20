In this our last episode before Christmas – we are appropriately talking about partridges, one of the famous birds of the festive season. In Britain, our native grey partridge is not doing well – so met up with writer, nature lover and editor of the shooting times Patrick Galbraith to search for them in the Hampshire countryside and talk about what can be done to turn the tide.

Advertisement

Follow this link: https://bbccountryfile.podlink.to/podcast

Find out more about Patrick's book: In search of one last song: Britain's disappearing birds and the people trying to save them

Discover more about the UK's partridge species with our detailed guide to their lives, where to see them and the issues they face.

Contact the Plodcast team and send your sound recordings of the countryside to: editor@countryfile.com. If read out on the show, you could WIN a Plodcast Postbag prize of a wildlife- or countryside-themed book chosen by the team.

Visit the Countryfile Magazine website: countryfile.com

Write to us:

Plodcast, Countryfile

Eagle House

Bristol BS1 4ST

Advertisement

PPA Podcast of the Year!