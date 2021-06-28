Accessibility Links

  3. Meet the wildlife of a beautiful, unspoilt stream in a Peak District valley

Meet the wildlife of a beautiful, unspoilt stream in a Peak District valley

Follow a Peak District stream to its source and meet its amazing inhabitants on episode 10, season 9 of the Countryfile Magazine podcast

Take a springtime wander up a Peak District valley called William Clough in the company of angler and naturalist Andrew Griffiths. Meet some of the aquatic residents as Andrew tries his hand at stream dipping and hear tales of battles over access on nearby Kinder Scout. Plus, the delightful songs of skylarks, meadow pipits and curlew.

Fergus Collins

Editor, BBC Countryfile Magazine

