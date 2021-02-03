Accessibility Links

A cold and beautiful winter’s day by a Dorset lake in search of peace

Spend an atmospheric January day by a Dorset lake with angle Kevin Parr as he reveals the joys and frustrations of fishing – in episode 4, season 8 of the Countryfile Magazine podcast

Countryfile podcast at a Dorset lake with Kevin Parr

Published:

Join angler and writer Kevin Parr as he spends a day at a local lake in Dorset explaining the joys and frustrations of angling. His quarry is the predatory perch, a fish that become more solitary and elusive as it grows larger.

Kevin also enjoys some gentle wildlife encounters along the way. Plus, don’t miss the Plodcast postbag and sound of the week…

