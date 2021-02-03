A cold and beautiful winter’s day by a Dorset lake in search of peace

Join angler and writer Kevin Parr as he spends a day at a local lake in Dorset explaining the joys and frustrations of angling. His quarry is the predatory perch, a fish that become more solitary and elusive as it grows larger.

Advertisement

Kevin also enjoys some gentle wildlife encounters along the way. Plus, don’t miss the Plodcast postbag and sound of the week…

Advertisement

You can also find the episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and more