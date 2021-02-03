A cold and beautiful winter’s day by a Dorset lake in search of peace
Spend an atmospheric January day by a Dorset lake with angle Kevin Parr as he reveals the joys and frustrations of fishing – in episode 4, season 8 of the Countryfile Magazine podcast
Join angler and writer Kevin Parr as he spends a day at a local lake in Dorset explaining the joys and frustrations of angling. His quarry is the predatory perch, a fish that become more solitary and elusive as it grows larger.
Kevin also enjoys some gentle wildlife encounters along the way. Plus, don’t miss the Plodcast postbag and sound of the week…
