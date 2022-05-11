Wrap up warm, wear your softest clothes and step out into the night with folk singer Sam Lee and violinist Anna Phoebe to listen to nightingales singing in a Sussex woodland. Sam and Anna sing and play while the birds respond with bursts of incredible natural music. A spellbinding experience.

https://open.acast.com/public/streams/61ba02b31a8cbe4c8c3cf0b2/episodes/62752b48b193500012a6b6fd.mp3

You can also find the Plodcast on all good podcast providers including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Podfollow

Presented by Tanya Jackson with Maria Hodson. Discover more with Sam's superb book on nightingales and find out more about Singing with Nightingales.

A perfect Sussex coppice at dusk – here be nightingales.

Sam Lee prepares his guests for a night of singing, folklore and natural history.