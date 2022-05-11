Podcast: a sensational evening of singing with nightingales – with folk singer Sam Lee
Enjoy a truly magical experience deep in a Sussex woodland – singer Sam Lee and violinist Anna Phoebe accompany nightingales at midnight in episode 3, season 12 of the Countryfile Magazine Plodcast
Wrap up warm, wear your softest clothes and step out into the night with folk singer Sam Lee and violinist Anna Phoebe to listen to nightingales singing in a Sussex woodland. Sam and Anna sing and play while the birds respond with bursts of incredible natural music. A spellbinding experience.
https://open.acast.com/public/streams/61ba02b31a8cbe4c8c3cf0b2/episodes/62752b48b193500012a6b6fd.mp3
You can also find the Plodcast on all good podcast providers including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Podfollow
Presented by Tanya Jackson with Maria Hodson. Discover more with Sam's superb book on nightingales and find out more about Singing with Nightingales.
Authors
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile
Get a Spring in your Step with a subscription to BBC Countryfile Magazine. Plus, get a Vango Trail 25l rucksack, worth £40!
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.