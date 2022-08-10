Wilfred Emmanuel Jones shares his gripping story of his life's journey – from arriving from Jamaica and living in inner city Birmingham to owning a farm on the Devon-Cornwall border.

Advertisement

His brand – The Black Farmer – has been a huge success and now he wants to encourage other children from ethnic minority or deprived backgrounds into finding careers in the countryside: The New Face of Farming.

Listen on to understand more about town vs country attitudes, race in the countryside and the two things you need to make a success in business.

Contact the Plodcast team and send your sound recordings of the countryside to: editor@countryfile.com

Visit the Countryfile Magazine website: countryfile.com

Advertisement

PPA Podcast of the Year!