Podcast: Can cattle save the planet?

Peter Byck is a professor of practice at Arizona State University at the School of Sustainability. He is a renowned film director and editor and produced the documentary series, Carbon Nation, highlighting climate solutions through farming practices.

In his new series, Roots So Deep, he was invited to The Lost Gardens of Heligan in Cornwall for a pre-premier showing. It’s all about the cows. Annabel was lucky enough to be invited to this event (on a very hot day in June, hiding from the sun) and talked to Tim Smit and Peter Byck as well as some of the farmers practicing this method of mob grazing in Cornwall, Devon and Wales...

For more information about Peter’s work: https://carboncowboys.org

Listen to the podcast here.