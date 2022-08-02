Podcast: Discover the magic of cider making on Dowdings farm
Learn the lore of the apple tree in a wildlife-friendly orchard in south Somerset with cider-maker Oliver Dowding in episode 8, season 13 of the Countryfile Magazine Plodcast
Head to the sleepy hamlet of Shepton Montague in Somerset to meet Oliver Dowding – dairy-farmer-turned-cider-maestro. Discover the magic of apple trees and their different characters and learn the lore of Somerset cider making. Plus, Oliver reveals a novel – and natural – method of rodent control. Annabel Ross is your host.
Later the Plodcast team discuss cider vs beer, taste a Dowdings tipple and hear a rare Sound of the Week.
