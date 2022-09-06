Podcast: Discover the secret of making great gin
Hear the story of Warners Gin in deeply rural Northamptonshire – where flavours come directly from nature – in episode 13, season 13 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine Plodcast
Head deep into the Northamptonshire countryside to visit the Warners Gin distillery near Rothwell, Northamptonshire. Warner’s Gin was set up by Tom and Tina Warner on their family farm in 2012 with an emphasis on natural, locally grown ingredients. Since then, things have taken off – especially the transformation of much of the farm for nature. Hear Tom’s fascinating insights into why "booze made humanity" and explore the history and lore around gin.
Later we meet Rachel Sutherland, who has the enviable job of tasting the gins for quality – and for devising new flavours.
