Head deep into the Northamptonshire countryside to visit the Warners Gin distillery near Rothwell, Northamptonshire. Warner’s Gin was set up by Tom and Tina Warner on their family farm in 2012 with an emphasis on natural, locally grown ingredients. Since then, things have taken off – especially the transformation of much of the farm for nature. Hear Tom’s fascinating insights into why "booze made humanity" and explore the history and lore around gin.

Advertisement

Later we meet Rachel Sutherland, who has the enviable job of tasting the gins for quality – and for devising new flavours.

Contact the Plodcast team and send your sound recordings of the countryside to: editor@countryfile.com

Advertisement

PPA Podcast of the Year!