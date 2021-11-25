Podcast: discussing the big issues facing the countryside with head of Natural England Tony Juniper – PART 2

Hear about the big issues facing the English countryside from and Chair of Natural England, Tony Juniper. The conservationist and environmental campaigner reveals the actions being taken to protect our landscapes and wildlife – and some of the challenges we all face in the coming years. Rob Yorke asks the questions – at Wicken Fen in Cambridgeshire.

As Tony says: “Beavers, Badgers, bankers, carbon, food, the role of social media, are trees always good, what’s the point of a multi-purpose Nature Recovery Network & can shooting help conservation? If you want to know where I’m coming from as Chair of @NaturalEngland then here are some clues.”

