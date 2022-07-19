It's a glorious summer's day in Dorset and Plodcast regular Kevin Parr heads to the village of Cerne Abbas to visit the local brewery. Meet Vic, Jodie and Matt who run the brewery hear their wonderful tales. Kevin also meets local farmer Will who grows barley for the brewing process and shares his deep love of the wildlife that thrives on his farm.

Later, Kevin joins the Plodcast team in the studio to discuss beer, Dorset eagles, Chesney Hawkes and what's the best food to pack for a country walk.

You can listen to this episode on Podfollow

Or find it on any major podcast provider

https://bbccountryfile.podlink.to/plodcast