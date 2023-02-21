Join the Plodcast team as we go fishing with Plodcast regular Kevin Parr on the Bridgewater and Taunton Canal in Somerset. For Jack and Hannah it was the first time fishing – did we catching anything? Did we enjoy it?

Listen on for a quite magical day in the countryside.

Find out more about Kevin Parr's new book: The Quiet Moon: Pathways to an Ancient Way of Being

This is episode 7 of season 15 of the Plodcast: Mindful Walks in Nature.

Advertisement

