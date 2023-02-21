Podcast: A dreamy day's fishing on a Somerset canal
Join the Plodcast team and angler and writer Kevin Parr for a lazy day fishing on the bank of a canal in episode 7, season 15 of the Countryfile Magazine Plodcast
Join the Plodcast team as we go fishing with Plodcast regular Kevin Parr on the Bridgewater and Taunton Canal in Somerset. For Jack and Hannah it was the first time fishing – did we catching anything? Did we enjoy it?
Listen on for a quite magical day in the countryside.
Find out more about Kevin Parr's new book: The Quiet Moon: Pathways to an Ancient Way of Being
This is episode 7 of season 15 of the Plodcast: Mindful Walks in Nature.
Contact the Plodcast team and send your sound recordings of the countryside to: editor@countryfile.com.
If read out on the show, you could WIN a Plodcast Postbag prize of a wildlife- or countryside-themed book chosen by the team.
Visit the Countryfile Magazine website: countryfile.com
Write to us:
Plodcast, Countryfile
Eagle House
Bristol BS1 4ST
