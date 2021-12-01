Podcast: foraging for fungi in Dorset with two brilliant naturalists

Learn about the magic and mystery of fungi with expert mushroom hunter John Wright. He joins our own Kevin Parr for a ramble in a hidden corner of Dorset.

John’s book A Spotters Guide to Countryside Mysteries is out now. Later in the plodcast, the team talk about the etiquette of saying ‘hello’ (or not!) to strangers on a country walk – and we capture on tape a strange bird singing in the depths of November.

