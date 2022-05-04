Podcast: hares and hen harriers on the Wessex Downs with naturalists Kevin Parr and Chris Yates

Enjoy a wonderful ramble on the chalk downland on the cusp of spring to find a rare bird of prey and other wild denizens of the grasslands – in Episode 2, Season 12 of the Countryfile Magazine Plodcast

Chris Yates grassland Plodcast
By
Published: May 4th, 2022 at 11:51 am

On the cusp between winter and spring, Plodcast regular Kevin Parr meets his friend and legendary angler-naturalist Chris Yates to explore a little visited but wild corner of the Wiltshire and Dorset downs. Here, at Chris's favourite spot, they attempt to find one of Britain's most beautiful and controversial birds of prey: the hen harrier.

Advertisement

Plus unmissable discussions about tea, harrier poetry, adders and warbler song. Recorded by Kevin Parr. The poem, read by Hannah Tribe, is from Hen Harrier Poems by Colin Simms published by Shearsman Books

Find this podcast on Acast

Advertisement

Find this podcast on Podfollow

Authors

Fergus CollinsEditor, BBC Countryfile Magazine
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored content